Crane incident closes highway in Burnaby

Burnaby RCMP says closure expected to last several hours; WorkSafeBC investigating

WorkSafeBC is on scene after a crane incident at a Burnaby construction site Thursday (Jan. 25).

WorkSafeBC told Black Press Media officers attended the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and stop-use orders were issued for both the tower crane and the derrick.

Burnaby RCMP says a portion of Lougheed Highway will be closed for several hours after an incident involving a crane.

A post from Mounties on X (formerly Twitter) says WorkSafeBC is investigating the incident, but didn’t provide further information on what happened. The post was shared around 3:45 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 26).

Lougheed Highway is closed between Gilmore and Madison avenues. RCMP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to WorkSafeBC.

in 2021, a crane fell at a construction site in downtown Kelowna, killing five men and causing significant damage to surrounding buildings.

The company tasked with the set up, take down and operation of the crane that collapsed is named in at least 10 different civil suits with plaintiffs claiming “negligence.”