The 1400-block of Quadra Street between Johnson and Pandora will be closed on Oct. 3 (Google Maps)

Crane installation causes traffic closure for downtown Quadra Street block

The 1400-block of Quadra Street will be closed to traffic on Oct. 4

Traffic will be diverted at the Quadra and Johnson streets intersection between Oct. 2 and 4, including complete closures between Pandora Avenue and Johnson Street.

A large crane is being assembled at a construction site at 1400 Quadra St., and the tight space will require traffic diversions.

ALSO READ: Crane drops load of steel, concrete at Wharf Street development

“The City explored all options to maintain traffic, including working from Johnson Street, however, the size of crane and other technical restraints justified the full closure of Quadra for one day,” said Ryan Shotton, citizen engagement coordinator at the City of Victoria.

On Oct. 2 and 3 two-way traffic will still go through with affected lanes from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; overnight parking will be banned on Oct. 3.

On Oct. 4 there will be a full road closure on Quadra Street from Pandora Avenue to Johnson Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crane installation causes traffic closure for downtown Quadra Street block

