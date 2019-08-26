UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

Two condominium homes in north Nanaimo have been evacuated after a crane truck doing roofing work flipped over.

The accident happened at about shortly before 11 a.m.

According to residents of the condominium complex, the crane was lifting a load of roofing material onto the roof of one of the four-plexes when the truck flipped over, causing the boom of its crane to crash down onto two of the buildings.

The impact shattered a water supply line, which flooded one of the downstairs condo units.

Leanne Bredy, a next-door neighbour to one of the condos impacted, said she was watching The Price is Right with her grandmother when she heard a large crash, so she ran out to see if anyone was injured.

“I made sure everybody was OK, nobody was hurt. There was gas leaking from the truck, so I went in, got some cat litter, gave it to [work crew] and they put it on,” she said. “The main thing was I wanted to make sure everyone was OK.”

Tim Doyle, Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy chief of operations, said the crane boom is resting on the roof of the buildings and the city was bringing in engineers to determine how to right the truck.

“We have engineers on the way to assess the situation and come up with a plan to remove the crane safely,” Doyle said. “There were no reports of injuries. Most people were at work. There’s structural damage from the boom hitting the building and there’s also water damage from a broken water line.”

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is currently on scene.

READ ALSO: No one hurt after construction crane tips over in Nanaimo’s north end


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal funding paves way for Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

Just Posted

Police actions sole focus of IIO investigation after serious weekend crash on Douglas and Bay

No charges have been laid

Andrew Berry tells murder trial he wasn’t worried for daughters’ safety when storing drugs

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Federal funding paves way for Pat Bay Highway overpass at Keating Cross Road

Feds to spend $16 million, Central Saanich $2.5 with provincial pricetag pending

Greater Victoria sees a drop in tourism numbers

New study shows local hotel occupancy rate dropped six per cent in June 2019

Greater Victoria residents saw their mortgage payments rise almost five per cent last year

New Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) study says residents have ‘excellent’ credit scores

Check out these paw-tastic pups on #InternationalDogDay

They’re all good boys and girls

Groups fight to protect historic B.C. graveyard, buried in garbage

About 83 people, including the daughter of Fernie’s first mayor, are buried in the overgrown cemetery

Mitigating stress while being a search and rescue volunteer

The CISM program helps members dealing with stress, says SAR volunteer

Father of suspected B.C. killer seeks access to video taken before son’s death

Alan Schmegelsky wants a video taken before Bryer Schmegelsky was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot

Canada offers $15M, water bombers on top of G7 help to fight Amazon wildfires

The G7 nations had agreed earlier to contribute a separate US$20-million to help Brazil

UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

All eight units evacuated, no reports of injuries

Voters likely to support populist leaders, Canada-first approach: study

Support for democracy increased over time

Down the toilet: Study compares pot, meth, cocaine found in sewage across Canada

More meth found in Vancouver, more cannabis in Halifax

Pamela Anderson returns home to enjoy ‘peace and solitude’ of B.C.

Star says “the best is yet to come” in exclusive Q&A from her Vancouver Island hometown

Most Read