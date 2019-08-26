UPDATED: Crane truck tips onto two condominiums in Nanaimo

Two condominium homes in north Nanaimo have been evacuated after a crane truck doing roofing work flipped over.

The accident happened at about shortly before 11 a.m.

According to residents of the condominium complex, the crane was lifting a load of roofing material onto the roof of one of the four-plexes when the truck flipped over, causing the boom of its crane to crash down onto two of the buildings.

The impact shattered a water supply line, which flooded one of the downstairs condo units.

Leanne Bredy, a next-door neighbour to one of the condos impacted, said she was watching The Price is Right with her grandmother when she heard a large crash, so she ran out to see if anyone was injured.

“I made sure everybody was OK, nobody was hurt. There was gas leaking from the truck, so I went in, got some cat litter, gave it to [work crew] and they put it on,” she said. “The main thing was I wanted to make sure everyone was OK.”

Tim Doyle, Nanaimo Fire Rescue deputy chief of operations, said the crane boom is resting on the roof of the buildings and the city was bringing in engineers to determine how to right the truck.

“We have engineers on the way to assess the situation and come up with a plan to remove the crane safely,” Doyle said. “There were no reports of injuries. Most people were at work. There’s structural damage from the boom hitting the building and there’s also water damage from a broken water line.”

Nanaimo Fire Rescue is currently on scene.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue dealing with flipped crane truck in North Nanaimo at Cedar Grove Drive. No reports of injuries or extent of damage to homes crane boom fell on. More to come.#crane #boomtruck @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/Hcb0NCr9AT — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) August 26, 2019

READ ALSO: No one hurt after construction crane tips over in Nanaimo’s north end



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter