A crash between a vehicle and a motorized scooter has closed the intersection of Bay and Quadra as emergency services respond. (Kristyn Anthony/News staff)

Crash at Bay and Quadra closes intersection

Officers expected to be on scene for a few hours investigating

The intersection of Bay Street and Quadra Street was completely closed to traffic as emergency services responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorized scooter at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Victoria Police Department confirmed officers were on scene at a serious collision and asked that the public avoid the area. Officers are expected to be on scene for the next few hours to investigate.

More to come.

