Crash at Bay and Quadra closes intersection

The intersection of Bay Street and Quadra Street was completely closed to traffic as emergency services responded to a crash between a vehicle and a motorized scooter at around 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The Victoria Police Department confirmed officers were on scene at a serious collision and asked that the public avoid the area. Officers are expected to be on scene for the next few hours to investigate.
BREAKING: A crash at Quadra and Bay has the entire intersection blocked to #yyjtraffic as officers attend to the scene pic.twitter.com/8crxcpoVRT
— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) November 8, 2018
