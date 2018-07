Stay clear of area as emergency services work to clear intersection

A crash is impacting traffic at Foul Bay Rd. and Carnarvon St.. (Christine van Reeuwyk/Oak Bay News)

UPDATE: This crash is cleared.

A three vehicle car crash is impacting traffic at Foul Bay Rd. at Carnarvon St. in Oak Bay.

Stay clear of the area as emergency services work to clear the location.

No major injuries. One person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Oak Bay police and fire on scene.

Crash at Foul Bay and Carnarvon impacting traffic in #OakBay #yyj traffic pic.twitter.com/FGNN3C9XUp — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) July 27, 2018