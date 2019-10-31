Crash at Quadra and Tattersall backs up traffic

A crash at Quadra Street and Tattersall Drive created traffic backups Thursday afternoon.

Two drivers collided on yellow lights as one attempted to go straight and the other to make a left turn. Police said both drivers involved in the crash have been checked out by ambulance and there were no injuries. The incident is now cleared from the intersection and traffic is getting through.

“It’s what we call a stale yellow light for both drivers,” Constable Dane Nicholson said, “and at the same time there was a garbage truck emptying some garbage containers nearby which obstructed vision and made a crash in the middle of the intersection.”

Nicholson said it’s a good reminder to check the intersection before proceeding, even if you have the right of way. “You may have the right of way, but at the end of the day you have a responsibility to make sure the intersection is clear,” he said. “This is a case where someone thought they were taking a proper left-hand turn, and someone else thought they could go straight through the intersection, but collectively, neither of them could see through the entire intersection.”

One of the women had child seats in the back of her car and was on the way to pick up her children. Police called her a taxi as traffic cleared.

Nicholson said to call or visit ICBC any time you’ve been in a collision, no matter how minor, so they can help you make the right decision about what the next step is. “Child seats need to be taken really seriously, so definitely check with ICBC if you’ve been in a crash with child seats in the back of your car whether you need to replace them,” Nicholson said.

