Crash backs up traffic on Pat Bay Highway

Crews on scene say two women suffered minor injuries after their vehicles collided Wednesday morning, snarling morning traffic on the Pat Bay Highway near Sayward Road.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. when a compact car rear-ended a truck, while southbound. A third vehicle is also said to be involved. Fire, ambulance and police responded to the scene, with police still on scene just before 9 a.m.

The incident backed up southbound traffic to Sayward Road, with traffic moving smoothly beyond Sayward.

Northbound traffic also experienced delays as emergency crews responded.

The West Shore has also seen delays as a tractor-trailer knocked over a light standard on Jacklin Road.