Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase

A vehicle incident has closed a half kilometre section of road on Highway 1 between Little River Road and Lindburg Road on July 20.

The crash was first reported by DriveBC just after 9 a.m. Saturday. It happened about 12 kilometres east of the municipality of Chase.

A Black Press Media freelancer on scene said some people were transported to nearby hospitals. Images from the area show at least four vehicles involved in the crash, with paramedics, police and air ambulance on scene.

Drive BC has confirmed that an assessment is in progress but travellers should expect major delays as the road remains closed.

Alternative routes are available via Hwy 97, Hwy 97A and Hwy 97B.

The next Drive BC update is scheduled for 5 p.m.



