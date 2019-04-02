The car and driver hit a pedestrian, three cement parking posts, another vehicle and a motorcycle before coming to a rest on top of barriers that were toppled by the force of the car. (Keri Coles/News staff)

UPDATE: Pedestrian, driver taken to hospital after dramatic crash in Victoria parkade

The driver suffered a medical event while entering the parkade: VicPD

A pedestrian and driver have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a dramatic crash in the Yates Street parkade Tuesday.

The driver suffered a medical event while entering the parkade around noon, said VicPD.

The car and driver hit a pedestrian, three cement parking posts, another vehicle and a motorcycle before coming to a rest on top of barriers that were toppled by the force of the car.

The driver, reportedly from out of town, may have entered the parkade from the wrong direction.

The vehicle that crashed was towed and the driver and the pedestrian were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation is ongoing.

READ ALSO: 40,000 parking tickets cancelled last year in Victoria

READ ALSO: The most ticketed parking spot in Victoria is…

 

keri.coles@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

The Yates Street parkade was closed briefly Tuesday after a crash involving a car, motorcycle and pedestrian. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

A vehicle is towed from the Yates Street parkade after a crash Tuesday. (Keri Coles/News Staff)

Previous story
Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2
Next story
Officers alleging systemic sexism take case to Ontario’s top court

Just Posted

Puppy in Metchosin has been lost for nearly a week

Dory was last seen at the Matheson Lake Trail

Victoria parkade reopens after single vehicle crash

Yates Street parking structure closed after single vehicle incident

Harbour Authority ramps up for duckling season

Six new duckling ramps installed throughout Victoria’s Inner Harbour

View Royal Fire responds to fourth smouldering fire call in a week

Dry weather a sign of fire season to come, assistant fire chief says

Victoria loses local ska musician

Orrie Tetoga Falesau, also known as Orilla, died on March 31

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 2

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

No charges recommended against RCMP officer involved in Port Hardy arrest

Independent Investigations Office investigated incident in which intoxicated male broke ankle

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Vancouver Island teen airlifted after mountain bike crash

14-year-old student released from hospital after incident on Mount Tzouhalem near Duncan

Butts, Wilson-Raybould texts show mounting anger, frustration over shuffle

Butts has submitted text messages to the House of Commons justice committee

B.C. man not guilty after pouring boiling water on roommate in egg dispute

Anbo Wang, 44, had been charged with assault after the dispute that occurred a year ago

Most Read