UPDATE: Pedestrian, driver taken to hospital after dramatic crash in Victoria parkade

The driver suffered a medical event while entering the parkade: VicPD

The car and driver hit a pedestrian, three cement parking posts, another vehicle and a motorcycle before coming to a rest on top of barriers that were toppled by the force of the car. (Keri Coles/News staff)

A pedestrian and driver have been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a dramatic crash in the Yates Street parkade Tuesday.

The driver suffered a medical event while entering the parkade around noon, said VicPD.

The car that crashed in the Yates Street Parkade has just been towed away. Driver taken to hospital in ambulance.

The car and driver hit a pedestrian, three cement parking posts, another vehicle and a motorcycle before coming to a rest on top of barriers that were toppled by the force of the car.

The driver, reportedly from out of town, may have entered the parkade from the wrong direction.

The vehicle that crashed was towed and the driver and the pedestrian were taken to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigation is ongoing.

The Yates Street parkade was closed briefly Tuesday after a crash involving a car, motorcycle and pedestrian. (Keri Coles/News Staff)