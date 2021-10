Drive BC highway cameras show traffic significantly backed up along the Trans-Canada Highway near Shawnigan Lake/Mill Bay Road Oct. 25. (Drive BC traffic camera)

A crash just north of Shawnigan Lake Road has closed the southbound lane of the Trans-Canada Highway Monday morning.

The incident was reported just north of Shawnigan Lake/Mill Bay Road around 6 a.m. Oct. 25 by Emcon, the region’s highway maintenance service. It said traffic is being diverted around the scene, but major delays should be expected.

More to come.

