UPDATE: One person in hospital following single-vehicle rollover crash on Pat Bay Highway

Emergency crews on scene at a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Vanalman Avenue in Saanich Nov. 29. (Photo by Ryan Gibson)

One person is in hospital following a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Pat Bay Highway.

The Monday afternoon crash closed one of the southbound lanes on the Pat Bay Highway in Saanich while emergency crews dealt with the wreckage.

Emergency crews were called to the highway near Vanalman Avenue after a driver lost control of the car. The vehicle left the roadway, coming to a stop on its roof on the grassy shoulder.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle has been transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in the crash and are conducting an impaired driving investigation.

Shortly after 2 p.m., a spokesperson for the Saanich Police Department said the highway was expected to fully reopen soon.

