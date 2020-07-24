VicPD crash analysts remain at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that took place before 1 p.m. on Carroll Street on July 24. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

UPDATED: Crash investigation impedes Victoria traffic on Gorge Road East

One person injured in single-vehicle crash, VicPD says

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle collision in the area of the Robin Hood Inn and Suites – located between Gorge Road East and Burnside Road East.

VicPD says officers responded to the crash in the 3000-block of Carroll Street just before 1 p.m. and that one person was injured.

A heavy police presence remained in the area as of 3 p.m. Officers had the righthand westbound lane of Gorge Road East blocked from Carroll Street to Albany Street.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, says the continued police presence in the neighbourhood is due to the collision reconstruction team remaining on scene to gather evidence for the investigation.

UPDATED: Crash investigation impedes Victoria traffic on Gorge Road East

One person injured in single-vehicle crash, VicPD says

