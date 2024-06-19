Crash involving semi truck closes stretch of highway in Nanaimo

Semi truck rolls over in crash near Fifth Street and College Drive

A crash involving a semi truck has closed a stretch of the Nanaimo Parkway.

Emergency personnel were called at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, to the crash in the parkway's northbound lanes south of the Fifth Street and College Drive intersection.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue advised via social media that the parkway's northbound lanes would be closed until the scene could be cleared, and Drive B.C. reported that the highway was closed in both directions with a detour set up. Drive B.C. provided an update at approximately 11:30 a.m. that the southbound lanes were re-opened.

Glenn Fraser, B.C. Emergency Health Services acting off-car unit chief, who was B.C. Ambulance supervisor on the scene, confirmed one occupant from each vehicle was transported to hospital with injuries.

"We had three ground ambulances and a helicopter attend," Fraser said. "Both patients were transported. One by ground ambulance and one by helicopter."

Troy Libbus, Nanaimo Fire Rescue assistant chief of operations, said the fire department could not offer further comment because the incident is under RCMP investigation.

More to come.