Crash near Goldstream snarls morning commute

Traffic moving normally on the Trans-Canada Highway

A crash southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park snarled the morning commute.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m.

No injuries were reported and traffic is flowing normally again.

