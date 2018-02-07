Crash near Goldstream snarls morning commute

Traffic moving normally on the Trans-Canada Highway

A crash southbound on the Trans-Canada Highway near Goldstream Provincial Park snarled the morning commute.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 #VanIsle vehicle incident at Goldstream Park. Expect delays due to congestion. #Malahat — Drive BC (@DriveBC) February 7, 2018

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 6 a.m.

#Malahat open but crawling and backed up southbound from Goldstream to Summit due to accident. Expect major delays https://t.co/KkWqPBQKLh — Malahat Drive (@malahatdrive) February 7, 2018

No injuries were reported and traffic is flowing normally again.

