UPDATED: Man swerves off Pat Bay Highway, crashes into utility pole

Two taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries

Traffic is running smoothly after a man lost control of his car and crashed into a utility pole along Highway 17 Sunday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are reminding the public to be cautious while driving in rainy weather conditions after a man lost control of his car and hit a utility pole in Saanich Sunday morning.

Around 11:12 a.m. on Dec. 13, Saanich police responded to a report of a single-vehicle that had crashed along the 5100-block of Highway 17 while heading southbound near Sayward Road. The crash occured near Elk Lake by the rowing club entrance.

Police determined the crash to be caused by heavy rain and speeding, which ended up closing southbound lanes for 25 minutes and re-opening at 12 p.m. One driver and one passenger were taken to hospital by ambulance with minor and non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dash-cam footage leading up to the crash.

According to Saanich PD’s public information and communications officer Const. Markus Anastasiades, the vehicle was a mid-2000’s white Crysler 300 four-door sedan.

