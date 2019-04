Bus was one of several vehicles in the crash around 4:30 p.m. on the Pat Bay Highway

Traffic is starting to move after a crash on the Pat Bay Highway Friday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash in the northbound lane of Highway 17 included a bus. Traffic was backed up as far as Saanich Plaza after the crash near the McKenzie Avenue off ramp around 4:30 p.m. just in time for the Friday evening commute.

No injuries were reported.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter