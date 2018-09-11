Crash on the Malahat snarls morning commute

A crash has snarled traffic on the Malahat in the Goldstream Park area. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Wettlaufer)

A single-vehicle crash on the Malahat has slowed down traffic near Goldstream Provincial Park Tuesday morning.

The Malahat is clear at Goldstream Park. Drivers please adjust your driving for the weather and be sure you have good tires. Adjust and avoid this… pic.twitter.com/WOpYdo0McV — Westshore Towing (@WestshoreT) September 11, 2018

This is the second incident on the Malahat in the last two days.

On Monday morning, a rock fell into the southbound land, bounced across the median and through the northbound lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder.

There was a “minor impact” with a northbound pickup truck, said the Ministry of Transportation. The incident closed the highway just past Goldstream Park for three hours.

