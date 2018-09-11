Crash on the Malahat snarls morning commute

A single-vehicle crash on the Malahat has slowed down traffic near Goldstream Provincial Park Tuesday morning.
Breaking: MVI on the Malahat near Goldstream Provincial Park. Expect delays. #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/hVXsAMmS2c
— Goldstream Gazette (@GoldstreamNews) September 11, 2018
The Malahat is clear at Goldstream Park. Drivers please adjust your driving for the weather and be sure you have good tires. Adjust and avoid this… pic.twitter.com/WOpYdo0McV
— Westshore Towing (@WestshoreT) September 11, 2018
This is the second incident on the Malahat in the last two days.
On Monday morning, a rock fell into the southbound land, bounced across the median and through the northbound lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder.
There was a “minor impact” with a northbound pickup truck, said the Ministry of Transportation. The incident closed the highway just past Goldstream Park for three hours.
More to come.
