Crash on the Malahat snarls morning commute

Incident took place in Goldstream Provincial Park area

A crash has snarled traffic on the Malahat in the Goldstream Park area. (Photo courtesy of Ryan Wettlaufer)

A single-vehicle crash on the Malahat has slowed down traffic near Goldstream Provincial Park Tuesday morning.

This is the second incident on the Malahat in the last two days.

RELATED: Rock slide closes Malahat in both directions

RELATED: Province satisfied rock slide that closed Malahat is an ‘isolated event’

On Monday morning, a rock fell into the southbound land, bounced across the median and through the northbound lanes before coming to rest on the shoulder.

There was a “minor impact” with a northbound pickup truck, said the Ministry of Transportation. The incident closed the highway just past Goldstream Park for three hours.

More to come.

