Dump truck crashes into rock beside Trans-Canada Highway in Langford

Traffic in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway is backing up due to a northbound crash near West Shore Parkway. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on the Trans-Canada Highway between Leigh Road and West Shore Parkway in Langford.

Traffic is down to a single lane in both directions after a dump truck hauling a pup trailer crashed into the rock on the side of the highway near West Shore Parkway.

Semi truck accident on the Trans Canada Hwy between Leigh Road and Westshore Parkway. Traffic is backed up in both directions, single-lane each way on the TCH #yyj #yyjnews #yyjtraffi pic.twitter.com/Xq6yXGQQas — Lindsey Horsting (@lindseyhorsting) May 11, 2018

According to West Shore RCMP officers on scene, two vehicles stopped short in front of the truck and the driver could not stop in time. He pulled off the road to avoid hitting other vehicles.

The truck is severely damaged and the driver is being treated with non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the driver thought he had broken his arm in the crash.

Crews are working to remove the truck and trailer but lengthy delays are expected to continue.

Traffic in both directions on the Trans-Canada Highway is backing up due to a northbound crash near West Shore Parkway. (DriveBC highway camera)