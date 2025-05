Emergency response teams have been called to the scene

UPDATE: The closed lane of the highway was reopened by 2:30 p.m.

A crash has reduced traffic to one northbound lane on the Trans-Canada Highway at Henry Road in Chemainus.

The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27. Multiple vehicles were reported to be involved in the collision.

Emergency response teams have been called to the scene. Traffic is being rerouted.

More information as it becomes available.