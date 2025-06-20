 Skip to content
Crash sends vintage car careening into drive-thru lineup in Nanaimo

Two people injured in four-vehicle collision at old Island Highway and Enterprise Way
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
crash-gt5u2meacaakn2y
A multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of the old Island Highway and Enterprise Way sent one vehicle into a coffee shop drive-thru on the corner. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

A multi-vehicle collision at an old Island Highway intersection in Nanaimo sent a car crashing into a drive-thru lineup on the corner.

Emergency services personnel rushed to the four-vehicle collision at the old Island Highway and Enterprise Way at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 20, and found that the crash had sent a vintage luxury car careening into the Starbucks drive-thru. Crews on scene said it appeared the vintage car collided with a pickup truck at the highway intersection and spun into the drive-thru lineup, where it impacted two vehicles.

Two people sustained injuries in the crash: the driver of the vintage car, and someone who had been in one of the vehicles in the drive-thru lineup.

The intersection was Nanaimo's fourth-worst for crashes in 2024, according to recently released ICBC data, with 64.

