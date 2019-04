Crews are on scene at an accident on the Island Highway.

UPDATED: A motocyclist was left with minor injuries after a crash on the Island View Highway near Helmcken Road around rush hour Thursday.

Traffic was down to a single alternating lane after a single motorcycle crash in the area around 4:30 p.m.

Ambulance and RCMP responded and the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



