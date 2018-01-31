Crash slowing traffic on Sooke Road near Slegg Lumber in Langford

Unconfirmed reports of a semi on its side

Emergency crews are dealing with a single vehicle motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road in Langford near Slegg Lumber.

@WestshoreRCMP are dealing with a single vehicle MVI at Sooke Rd near Slegg Lumber. No injuries. Sooke Rd Eastbound is slowed while crews do their work. Give crews space. #yyjtraffic — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) January 31, 2018

Unconfirmed reports are that a semi truck is on its side.

No injuries have been reported.

West Shore RCMP is noting eastbound traffic is experiencing some delays.

More to come.

