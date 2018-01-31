Crash slowing traffic on Sooke Road near Slegg Lumber in Langford

Emergency crews are dealing with a single vehicle motor vehicle incident on Sooke Road in Langford near Slegg Lumber.
@WestshoreRCMP are dealing with a single vehicle MVI at Sooke Rd near Slegg Lumber. No injuries. Sooke Rd Eastbound is slowed while crews do their work. Give crews space. #yyjtraffic
— West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) January 31, 2018
Unconfirmed reports are that a semi truck is on its side.
No injuries have been reported.
West Shore RCMP is noting eastbound traffic is experiencing some delays.
More to come.