Three-car crash that includes RV snarls afternoon traffic on Highway 17

Northbound traffic approaching Quadra Street is down to single lane

Traffic on the Pat Bay Highway hit a snag Tuesday afternoon after a three-car crash shortly before 1 p.m.

A truck carrying two passengers rear-ended an RV in the northbound lane just south of Quadra Street and the RV then hit the car ahead of it. There were three people in the RV and one man in the last car that was hit.

Police said there were no injuries reported and no charges are expected.

Crews expect to clear the scene shortly, but northbound traffic approaching Quadra is down to single lane.

