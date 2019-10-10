Crash snarls traffic in Colwood

A crash at Sooke and Jacklin roads closes the intersection to traffic Thursday morning.(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

A crash at Jacklin and Sooke roads is snarling traffic on the West Shore.

Three vehicle crash at Sooke and Jacklin Roads. One person sent to hospital, one vehicle leaking diesel. Colwood Fire and RCMP are here. Part of Sooke Road blocked off. #yyjtraffic @GoldstreamNews pic.twitter.com/5ybTgdLx0G — Shalu Mehta (@ShaluMehta32) October 10, 2019

Sooke Road is closed, as of 10:30 a.m. and Colwood Fire Rescue is on scene and hope to reopen roads soon.

One person was taken to hospital after the Thursday morning crash.

The crash involved three vehicles, including one that leaked diesel according to Lieutenant Craig Twidale with Colwood Fire.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day for Oct. 10



c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

A crash at Sooke and Jacklin roads closes the intersection to traffic Thursday morning.(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)