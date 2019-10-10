A crash at Sooke and Jacklin roads closes the intersection to traffic Thursday morning.(Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Crash snarls traffic in Colwood

Sooke Road closed briefly after Thursday morning crash at Jacklin Road

A crash at Jacklin and Sooke roads is snarling traffic on the West Shore.

Sooke Road is closed, as of 10:30 a.m. and Colwood Fire Rescue is on scene and hope to reopen roads soon.

One person was taken to hospital after the Thursday morning crash.

The crash involved three vehicles, including one that leaked diesel according to Lieutenant Craig Twidale with Colwood Fire.

Most Read