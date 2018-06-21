Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

Southbound traffic on the Trans Canada Highway is at a crawl as emergency crews deal with a two-vehicle crash at Highway 1 and Tillicum Road Thursday morning. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if they can.

More to come

