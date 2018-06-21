Crash snarls traffic on Trans Canada at Tillicum

Southbound traffic on the Trans Canada Highway is at a crawl as emergency crews deal with a two-vehicle crash at Highway 1 and Tillicum Road Thursday morning. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if they can.
More to come
Southbound traffic on the Trans Canada Highway is at a crawl as emergency crews deal with a two-vehicle crash at Highway 1 and Tillicum Road Thursday morning. Motorists are asked to avoid the area if they can.
More to come
Folktoria aims to pick up where Folkfest left off
Visitors to open house see plans for fitness facility, main pool with movable floor
Southbound traffic on the Trans Canada Highway is at a crawl as… Continue reading
District staff will study the siting of homes on agricultural lots
Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons
President had been wrongly insisting he had no choice but to separate families apprehended at border
Saanich Police warn residents of constantly evolving scams
New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy
Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell
The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province
The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion
Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists
A now-dead doctor accused of sexual misconduct acted as a team physician at other universities
Allegedly the team’s mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, rolled out his hot dog launcher
Visitors to open house see plans for fitness facility, main pool with movable floor
Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons
Similar conditions seen at the beginning of 2017 wildfire season
Eight B.C. communities can claim they are the friendliest in the country.
VicPD say an individual left the building with an undisclosed amount of cash
Society is again urging people to leave their pets at home if they can’t keep them safe in the heat
Family may have intentionally wandered into wilderness