One person in hospital after single-vehicle crash on Trans-Canada Highway in View Royal

Crews spent nearly 20 minutes freeing the driver from the wreckage

Emergency crews used the Jaws of Life to free the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Photo courtesy of View Royal Fire Rescue)

West Shore firefighters were called to the Trans-Canada Highway at the Helmcken northbound exit for a single-vehicle crash at approximately 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

It appears the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, suffered from a medical emergency and left the road, according to View Royal Fire Chief Paul Hurst.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle when emergency crews arrived on scene. Firefighters from View Royal and Langford, along with two B.C. Ambulance Service units, worked for nearly 20 minutes with the Jaws of Life to free the driver.

The driver was transported to hospital.

More to come.

