Emergency crews work to clear a collision at the intersection of Wilkinson and Interurban roads. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crash snarls traffic on Wilkinson, Interurban roads during morning commute

Crews working to clear the road, no injuries reported

A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Interurban and Wilkinson roads during the morning commute slowed traffic on Thursday.

Emergency crews arrived just after 7:30 a.m. and Saanich police requested two tow trucks to clear the scene.

No injuries have been reported and crews are working to clear the roadway to get traffic moving again, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

