Victoria crash threatens shipyard’s schedule for new coast guard ships

Delivery of the vessel was already years overdue

A worker walks through the Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards as the main girder of a new 300-tonne gantry crane is lifted into place in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 2, 2014. A Vancouver shipyard is searching for answers after a fisheries science vessel that it is building for the Canadian Coast Guard, and which is already overdue, ran into a breakwater near Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A Vancouver shipyard searches for answers after the fisheries science vessel it built for the Canadian Coast Guard — and whose delivery is already years overdue — ran into a breakwater in Victoria.

Seaspan Shipyards vice-president Tim Page says the CCGS Sir John Franklin was finishing its first week of sea trials Friday when it crashed into the Ogden Point breakwater.

READ MORE: New Coast Guard ship crashes into Ogden Point breakwater

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, Page says an initial assessment found damage to the propeller, rudder and a portion of the hull on the port side above the water line.

The crash is the latest bit of bad news for Seaspan and the Franklin, which is the first of three science vessels being built for the coast guard at a cost of $687 million and was originally scheduled to be delivered in 2017.

Seaspan had planned to deliver the vessel to the coast guard this summer, and Page says it is too early to tell how the collision will affect the ship’s cost and timetable.

The fear is that another delay could create a domino effect on the rest of Seaspan’s work in the coming years, including the other two science vessels, two naval supply ships, an ocean science vessel and a heavy icebreaker.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Unpaid cabbie call leads to arrest in Oak Bay
Next story
Apple announces its long-awaited streaming TV service

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department’s K9s help make three arrests

Police Services Dogs Alpha and Zender have had a busy few weeks

Three children to run Victoria as ‘Mayors’ on Tuesday

Local kids will be honorary mayors for a day

Victoria’s annual ‘foodie fundraiser’ promises to be ‘deliciously fierce’

Hungry Hearts event raises money for Our Place Society

Souper Bowls cook up support for Victoria youth

Youth Empowerment Society fundraising event set for April 4 at Crystal Gardens

West Shore Parks and Recreation plans new events to make up for concert cancellation

Comic Con, train show and lumber conference key pieces to recover lost revenue of Rock the Shores

Victoria hosts ‘Ultimate Hockey Fan Cave’

The hockey cave was recently featured on a Netflix special

Mexican restaurant in B.C. told to take down Mexican flag

General manager of Primo’s Mexican Grill in White Rock: ‘I’ve never heard of anything like this’

B.C. NDP moves to provide tax credits, tax cut for LNG Canada

Provincial sales tax break of $596 million repayable after construction

COLUMN: Smart phone too powerful a tool to yank from students’ hands

Rather than ban them from schools, let’s teach kids to harness their phone’s power and use it properly

B.C. river cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Chilliwack volunteers stumble on unexpected find while removing 600 lbs of trash from riverway

Trudeau sells housing plan in visit to hot real estate market in B.C.

Trudeau said the budget contains measures to help first-time buyers

Norway opens probe into why cruise ship ventured into storm

The Viking Sky was headed for southern Norway when it had engine problems on Saturday afternoon

Fired B.C. farmland commission chair backs NDP rule changes

Richard Bullock agrees with Lana Popham, ALC records don’t

Kamloops chamber of commerce director let go after controversial Facebook posts

Facebook account had derogatory comments about Muslims, Justin Trudeau

Most Read