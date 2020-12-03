Danielle Moore, shown in this undated handout image provided by her father Chris Moore, one of 18 Canadians who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 fell from the skies shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Moore *MANDATORY CREDIT *

Danielle Moore, shown in this undated handout image provided by her father Chris Moore, one of 18 Canadians who died when a Boeing 737 Max 8 fell from the skies shortly after takeoff from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Chris Moore *MANDATORY CREDIT *

Crash victims’ families told approval of 737 Max by Transport Canada looks ‘imminent’

The Max has been grounded in Canada since March 2019

The father of a young woman who died in the Boeing 737 Max crash last year says federal officials told victims’ families approval of the beleaguered aircraft is “imminent.”

Chris Moore, who lost his 24-year-old daughter Danielle in the tragedy, says Transport Canada’s head of civil aviation informed family members in a virtual meeting Wednesday the department is on the cusp of validating changes to the plane, which has already been cleared for takeoff in the United States.

The Max has been grounded in Canada since March 2019, after Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board.

Moore says he is concerned that the review processes that led regulators to green-light a defective plane remain in place.

Transport Canada has spent months reviewing changes made to the Max over the past 20 months, including critical flaws in its anti-stall software.

Amy Butcher, a spokeswoman for Transport Minister Marc Garneau, says that potential approval would be the first step on the path back to the runway, a process that would not wrap up before January and which would mandate a complex return-to-service plan, including training and maintenance instructions for airlines.

READ MORE: Families of 737 Max crash victims say plane is still unsafe, demand public inquiry

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

737 MaxBoeing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Proposed farmer’s market for Sidney likely to be cancelled
Next story
Police issue warning after Victoria man pays $460 for fake gold jewelry

Just Posted

Goldstream Gazette is holding the first annual Local Hero Awards ceremony on the West Shore on June 18. Deadline for nominations is on May 2. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)
Nominate your West Shore hero today!

Submit your application to one of 12 different categories before Jan. 4

VicPD is warning the public after a man paid $460 for fake gold jewelry. (Unsplash)
Police issue warning after Victoria man pays $460 for fake gold jewelry

Suspects flagged victim down and took him to ATM

Carmen Robinson was last seen getting off a bus in View Royal the evening of Dec. 8, 1973. Her case remains unsolved 47 years later. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers)
Gone cold: Fate of View Royal teen remains a mystery, 47 years after her disappearance

Carmen Robinson, 17, was last seen exiting a bus in View Royal in December 1973

Andrew McBride is among those who deck out for Sea of Lights floating ship parade annually. (Black Press Media file photo)
Pandemic sinks Royal Victoria Yacht Club’s Sea of Lights

Oak Bay club encourages donations to the charities event supports

The Oak Bay Police Department has announced plans to purchase the municipality’s first electric marked police vehicle. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Electric police vehicle could soon be patroling Oak Bay streets

Oak Bay police plan to purchase first marked electric police vehicle in 2021

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
POLL: Has COVID-19 changed your plans for the holidays?

The lights are going up, the stacks of presents under the tree… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Dec. 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Pixabay)
Canadians’ mental health has deteriorated with the second wave, study finds

Increased substance use one of the ways people are coping

(www.pikrepo.com)
UPDATE: Outdoor and indoor adult team sports banned as B.C. battles surge in COVID cases

Youth sports will continue in a more restrictive phase

A coal-fired power plant seen through dense smog from the window of an electric bullet train south of Beijing, December 2016. China has continued to increase thermal coal production and power generation, adding to greenhouse gas emissions that are already the world’s largest. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
LNG featured at B.C. energy industry, climate change conference

Hydrogen, nuclear, carbon capture needed for Canada’s net-zero goal

An RCMP officer confers with military rescuers outside their Cormorant helicopter near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
Good Samaritan helped Kootenay police nab, rescue suspect which drew armed forces response

Midway RCMP said a Good Samaritan helped track the suspect, then brought the arresting officer dry socks

People line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre during the COVID-19 pandemic in Scarborough, Ont., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Toronto and Peel region continue to be in lockdown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19 vaccine approval could be days away as pressures mount on health-care system

Many health officials in regions across the country have reported increasing pressures on hospitals

(Needpix.com)
Pandemic has ‘exacerbated’ concerns for B.C. children and youth with special needs: report

Pandemic worsened an already patchwork system, representative says

Most Read