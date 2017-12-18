Pine marten is among the wildlife that calls Sooke Hills home. The CRD announced Monday it has bought another 15 hectares for Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park. This parkland addition will protect the environment and conserve the wilderness character of the Sooke Hills, say CRD officials. (Gary Schroyen photo)

CRD acquires more land for Sooke Hills

The purchase helps conserve wilderness character of regional park

The Capital Regional District has bought another 15 hectares of parkland for Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park.

The land parcel was purchased for $445,000.

“This land increases the size of the park to 4,113 hectares, which is the largest park in the CRD regional park system,” said CRD Board Chair Steve Price. “Adding land to the east boundary of Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park helps complete the park’s boundaries.”

This parkland addition will protect the environment and conserve the wilderness character of the Sooke Hills, Price added.

The property will create a buffer between the core of the park and Highway 14. These lands also contribute to the protection of important ecosystem services, and support terrestrial carbon sequestration.

The purchase is funded through the CRD’s regional parks land acquisition fund. The funds are generated through a levy set at a rate of $20 per average residential household. The fund is projected to generate approximately $3.7 million each year to 2019.

Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park is a large wilderness area within the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area, Metchosin and Langford. The area is also within both the T’Sou-ke and Scia’new (Beecher Bay) First Nation’s Traditional Territory.

The park provides a buffer to the Greater Victoria Water Supply Area and includes the Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail, which forms part of The Great Trail route (formerly the Trans Canada Trail), a network of multiuse trails that stretches across Canada.

Previous story
Environment Canada says snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island
Next story
Two new schools coming to Sooke School District

Just Posted

Environment Canada says snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for flurries and cold air throughout the next week

Thousands without power on Vancouver Island

Tuesday’s dump of snow has cut power to nearly 10,000 homes in Victoria and Duncan

A vision for Turkey Head

Public input sought on vision for waterfront public land

Proposed redesign would add 350 rental units

University Heights owner submits initial redesign to Saanich

Massive pot farm in the works for Central Saanich

$500 million project could see as many as 21 greenhouses on 70 acres of land

VIDEO: Readers’ holiday traditions – bike rides, spiders, and singing

What are your favorite holiday traditions?

Aging population challenges justice system

“Our entire criminal justice system needs to come to grips with the fact that everybody is getting older.”

Foreign buyers own small portion of Canada’s housing market

New data shows foreign owners make up small amount of home, condo owners

Gord Downie chosen as back-to-back Newsmaker of the year

Gord Downie was chosen as the Canadian Press Newsmaker for second consecutive year

Car crushed under tractor trailer in collision in Nanaimo

One motorist fled the scene, according to Nanaimo RCMP

Saanich wants province to investigate term limits

Saanich will ask the province and the Union of British Columbia Municipalities… Continue reading

Former B.C. fire chief found not guilty of sex assault

The jury was unable to reach a verdict in the case of a third complainant

Pot activists Marc and Jodie Emery get fine, probation

Jodie and Marc Emery pleaded guilty Monday to a number of drug-related charges related to what the Crown called a “sophisticated” dispensary operation.

Shew sisters win gold, silver at SFU’s War on the Floor

Saanich wrestling sisters training under former Claremont champ

Most Read