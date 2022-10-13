CRD buys land to expand East Sooke park

Almost 40 acres will be added to help protect creatures like the warty jumping-slug

A warty jumping-slug, a species of special concern under the federal Species at Risk Act, is set to be helped with the land acquisition. (Courtesy of Lennart Sopuck)

The Capital Regional District has bought 15.90 hectares (39.3 acres) of undeveloped land that will be added to East Sooke Regional Park.

The parcel is surrounded on three sides by the existing park, is near Anderson Cove and is one of the last remaining large tracts of undeveloped land adjacent to the park, according to a statement from the CRD.

The property was bought by the CRD in March at a market value of $1.508 million. This brings the total area of the park to 1,474.04 hectares.

The CRD said the land is an important habitat for animals big and small, including the warty jumping-slug, a species of special concern under the federal Species at Risk Act. Large carnivores are also common in the area.

“By acquiring this land the CRD is protecting it from future development. The new property will be left in its natural state to buffer the park’s existing boundaries and to protect biodiversity and wildlife habitat,” the statement read.

East Sooke Regional Park was established in 1970 and is one of the largest parks in the region.

