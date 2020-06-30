CRD board is calling on the provincial and federal governments to step up and help with transit improvements. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is calling on the senior governments to fund improvements to the region’s public transit system as a means to increase service, support economic recovery and help achieve climate change goals.

During a board meeting June 24, the CRD passed a motion submitted by three directors – Saanich Couns. Ned Taylor and Rebecca Mersereau and Victoria Coun. Jeremy Loveday – to send a letter to members of the provincial and federal government asking for increased funding for improvements to public transportation, to improve access to transit and support economic resilience in the region.

This was “already a pressing issue prior to COVID-19. We desperately need more dollars in our system,” Taylor told Black Press Media.

Thousands of residents rely on public transit to get around the region and, as an active transportation user himself, Taylor feels there hasn’t been a hard enough push for transit improvements in the past.

He pointed to gaps in the existing system and areas with intermittent service which results in crowded buses and riders left behind. Increased frequency is even more important now because of the social distancing requirements which have reduced capacity on buses, he said.

Taylor feels with funding the region could consider new forms of public transportation – such as light rail – to serve the growing population and help reduce the region’s emissions.

Metchosin Mayor John Ranns was the only director to oppose the motion. He called it a “non-essential item” and “too restrictive” as it specifically outlined where stimulus money could be spent.

“I can’t help but think that there’s a number of members here that don’t really see the new world that we’re entering,” he said, noting that higher taxes are likely on the way to cover the costs of the COVID-19 initiatives that are still supporting many people. He added that with more people working from home, there’s a possibility that there won’t be a need for increased transportation.

The CRD board chair will write to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, B.C. Premier John Horgan, the minister of transportation and infrastructure calling for “new investments and reliable annual funding to support increased public transportation.” The letter will also be copied to other members of both the provincial and federal governments including MLAs and MPs representing the CRD and to the Victoria Regional Transit Commission which has also called for transit improvements.

Taylor hopes to see the “senior levels of government put their money where their mouth is.”

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

BC TransitCRD

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sidney won’t ban new short-term vacation rentals
Next story
Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Just Posted

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

Former Oak Bay police chief to return as deputy

Mark Fisher back after six years

CRD calls on provincial, federal governments to improve Greater Victoria public transit

‘We desperately need more dollars in our system,’ CRD director says

Sidney won’t ban new short-term vacation rentals

Council divided evenly 3-3 on plans to ban short-term rentals

COVID-19: Coming months will reveal fate of Greater Victoria’s rental market

Post-secondary school closures, unemployment could impact landlords, renters

B.C. records 26 new cases over last three days; plan coming for long-term care visits

Provincial health officer urged everyone to continue to do their part

B.C. says show us evidence safe to fly if airlines drop in-flight distancing

Air Canada and WestJet announced they are ending their on-board seat distancing policies

COVID-19 models show Canada is moving ‘in the right direction’: feds

Cases, hospitalizations, cases on the way down, prime minister says

New Coast Guard facility in the works for Port Renfrew

Multi-purpose centre will be co-managed by Pacheedaht First Nation to addresses TMX concerns

Man dead after dog attack in Kamloops: RCMP

Conservation officers are expected to euthanize the dog

Former B.C. Hells Angels associate has deportation deferred due to COVID-19

David Roger Revell was issued a deportation order in 2016

B.C. cuts taxi, limousine annual licence fee in half, brings in $5,000 cap

Transportation ministry said fees were lowered to help taxi operators amid pandemic

B.C. teacher suspended after striking students, adult in multiple incidents

Sudhir Raj Pallingalthodi Jabbar admitted to cuffing two students in the back of the head

Threats, racism being directed at COVID-19 checkpoint staff: Remote B.C. First Nation

The staff at the checkpoint have been subject to threatening behaviour on multiple occasions

Most Read