CRD extends regional trail trestle closure into August

Todd Creek Trestle on the Galloping Goose Regional Trail closed since September

The Capital Regional District (CRD) alerted the public in September 2019, and extended the closure on July 14.

The CRD expects to reopen the trail section in late August. In the meantime, the public is not to enter the area until it is officially reopened, once construction and safety assessments are complete.

Repairs to the four-storey trestle near Sooke Potholes Regional Park include replacement of the foundation, support posts, deck planks and guard rails.

The bypass trail is also closed during construction. The Galloping Goose Regional Trail can be accessed north of the closure via Sooke Potholes Regional Park. Access south of the trestle is via Sooke River Road parking lot.

Follow the progress at crd.bc.ca.

