CRD inks deal for Macaulay Point pump station upgrade

The bid for the upgrade of the Macaulay Point pump station has been awarded to Kenaidan Contracting Ltd., the same company who will design, build and expand the Clover Point pump station. Both are part of the Capital Regional District’s larger wastewater treatment plant project.

The CRD announced Thursday it has signed a $35.9-million contract with Kenaidan, a Richmond-based company with more than 30 years of experience modernizing waterworks facilities in B.C. and Ontario.

Construction on the upgrade is slated to start in March and is expected to take two years to complete. When finished, the improved station will pump wastewater from the West Shore, Esquimalt and Songhees Nations and parts of Saanich from Macaulay Point to the McLoughlin Point wastewater treatment plant through a force main.

In an effort to minimize the impact of the construction on residents, the force main will be installed in segments and the waterfront trail will remain open to the public.

The wastewater treatment project is being built to comply with federal regulations and will provide tertiary treatment for the region’s liquid waste. Follow the project online at wastewaterproject.ca for updates.

