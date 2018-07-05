Metro Creative photo

CRD is asking you for answers to some big questions about regional parks

What you think are the spending priorities for regional parks, from land acquisition to preserving conservation areas, is up for debate for the first time in 18 years as the Capital Regional District launches a survey to hear the public’s views on future funding plans.

The CRD has created an online survey to gather information on how Greater Victoria residents view parkland acquisition, repair and maintaining existing facilities, and even if more money should be put toward increased enforcement.

“We’re trying to get an idea from the public on their thoughts and priorities,” said David Screech, chair of the CRD regional parks committee.

“The CRD parks system is amazing. We certainly know they are well used. I think it’s important to get a reality check on what the residents of the region would like to see happen as we move forward. It will really help us in making future decisions.”

The CRD parks system has grown significantly over the last decade to 13,000 hectares situated in 33 regional parks. Visitation to regional parks and trails has also grown, from 5.2 million in 2010 to 7.3 million in 2017, an increase of 40 per cent.

The higher number of visitors to parks results in more impacts on facilities and the environment.

RELATED: Upgrades coming to Todd Creek Trestle

Some major facilities also need to be repaired or replaced in the near future to ensure the safety and enjoyment of park visitors. For example, the repairs to the Todd Creek Trestle at Sooke Potholes this year are expected to cost $1.2 million.

With the possible future acquisition of parkland, more costs for operating and maintaining regional parks and trails are expected.

For more information and to complete the survey, please go online to www.crd.bc.ca/project/regional-parks-funding-priorities.

The survey will remain online until Oct. 8.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
White raven attracts attention on Vancouver Island
Next story
B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Just Posted

UPDATE: Tugwell Creek wildfire 50 per cent contained

The Tugwell Creek wildfire is now 50 per cent contained, according to… Continue reading

Latest plans for Burnside-Gorge housing project released

88 below-market residential units are proposed for the site at 496/498 Cecelia Rd.

No evacuations planned due to wildfire near Sooke

‘There is no concern whatsoever right now for the fire to reach structures in the area,’ officials say

Baby deer gets police escort to the vet

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP say it had been struck by a car

CRD is asking you for answers to some big questions about regional parks

What you think are the spending priorities for regional parks, from land… Continue reading

Trudeau ‘confident’ he didn’t act inappropriately at B.C. music festival in 2000

PM says he’s been mulling the claim in the Creston Valley Advance editorial that resurfaced in June

Billboards placed to mark 25th anniversary of missing B.C. teen

Lindsey Nicholls was last seen in Royston (on Vancouver Island), on the BC Day long weekend in 1993

Grace, Morning Moon: Tragically Hip songs lend names to pot producer’s strains

Canadian band members hold financial stake in company that plans to market five strains

Which B.C. marijuana stores will survive?

Province will require background, criminal record checks

Vancouver Island father and son reported missing while camping

Jan Stelmaszyk and his son Matt Bartnik have been camping on Vancouver Island

You’ve got male: Calgary police nab naked man driving Canada Post truck

The report said the driver was throwing clothes out of the window

B.C. travel vloggers ID’ed as three hikers who died at Shannon Falls

Trio were known for daring stunts out in nature as seen on YouTube

B.C. woman trapped under 700-lb. safe overnight

The Oak Bay woman was taken to hospital with a leg injury after being extricated

18-year-old arrested after a stabbing at Nanaimo’s tent city

Incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; victim recovering from a ‘life-threatening stab wound’

Most Read