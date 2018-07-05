CRD is asking you for answers to some big questions about regional parks

What you think are the spending priorities for regional parks, from land acquisition to preserving conservation areas, is up for debate for the first time in 18 years as the Capital Regional District launches a survey to hear the public’s views on future funding plans.

The CRD has created an online survey to gather information on how Greater Victoria residents view parkland acquisition, repair and maintaining existing facilities, and even if more money should be put toward increased enforcement.

“We’re trying to get an idea from the public on their thoughts and priorities,” said David Screech, chair of the CRD regional parks committee.

“The CRD parks system is amazing. We certainly know they are well used. I think it’s important to get a reality check on what the residents of the region would like to see happen as we move forward. It will really help us in making future decisions.”

The CRD parks system has grown significantly over the last decade to 13,000 hectares situated in 33 regional parks. Visitation to regional parks and trails has also grown, from 5.2 million in 2010 to 7.3 million in 2017, an increase of 40 per cent.

The higher number of visitors to parks results in more impacts on facilities and the environment.

Some major facilities also need to be repaired or replaced in the near future to ensure the safety and enjoyment of park visitors. For example, the repairs to the Todd Creek Trestle at Sooke Potholes this year are expected to cost $1.2 million.

With the possible future acquisition of parkland, more costs for operating and maintaining regional parks and trails are expected.

For more information and to complete the survey, please go online to www.crd.bc.ca/project/regional-parks-funding-priorities.

The survey will remain online until Oct. 8.



