CRD issues 40 warning tickets to rule-breaking cyclists

Bylaw officers issued warning tickets on Galloping Goose Trail and Lochside Trail

Cyclists ride along the Galloping Goose Trail during the Saanich Cycling Festival. (Black Press file photo)

Watch those road signs carefully, cyclists, because rule-breakers could see a ticket in their hands in the near future.

On Thursday, Capital Regional District bylaw officers handed out 40 warning tickets to cyclists on the Galloping Goose Trail and Lochside Trail in Saanich for not stopping at intersections.

Officers were posted at intersections with crosswalks where drivers have complained about bicycles not stopping, said chief bylaw officer Don Brown.

READ MORE: Collision in Saanich sends cyclist to hospital

Brown said the crosswalks are for pedestrian use. However, bicycles are considered to be vehicles and cannot be ridden across the crosswalk.

In addition, clearly marked stop signs for bicycles are placed at intersections, warning them to stop for passing vehicular traffic.

“Cyclists just blow right through these stop signs and people are slamming their brakes, putting people in danger of rear-ending the person in front of them,” Brown said.

Several verbal warnings had already been made to cyclists, said Brown, and that these warning tickets are the next step. If cyclists continue to ignore the stop signs, real tickets will be issued.

“If we see the same people again there will be penalty tickets,” Brown said.

READ MORE: Cyclist doored by taxi cab driver in downtown Victoria

Bylaw officers will be making their way to intersections on these trails again in the near future.

“It’s amazing to me there hasn’t been a serious accident,” Brown said. “You’re driving down the road and then all of a sudden, whoosh, a bicycle whizzes right in front of you.”

The main thing Brown wants cyclists to know is that the crosswalks are for pedestrians. If cyclists get off their bikes and walk across, then vehicles are obligated to stop, he said.

Otherwise, bicycles have to obey the stop signs that are clearly marked on the trails.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago
Next story
B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Just Posted

CRD issues 40 warning tickets to rule-breaking cyclists

Bylaw officers issued warning tickets on Galloping Goose Trail and Lochside Trail

WANTED: ‘Earthquake evacuees’ for Victoria emergency exercise

City looking for individuals, families and pets to participate in run-through of emergency centre

Metchosin veteran remembers forgotten soldiers

More than 1,500 Canadians served in the Spanish Civil War

Oak Bay family builds board game to balance nature

From concept to real world benefits, game encourages conservation

Archivist places certificates on graves of Oak Bay soldiers who died in the First World War

Caroline Duncan recently travelled to Europe carrying certificates signed by Oak Bay’s mayor

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

Remembrance Day ceremonies taking place across Greater Victoria

Most ceremonies start at 10:50 on Sunday, Nov. 11

Greater Victoria holiday craft fair roundup for Nov. 9 to 11

Check off all of the items on your shopping list at these great events

Vancouver Island remembers

Important stories shared as Islanders salute those who made the greatest sacrifice

B.C. First Nation graveyard vandalized with racial slur

The plaque on a memorial was also stolen and the sprinkler system was damaged

B.C. government details regulations, changes in ICBC overhaul

Pre-approved services, accident benefit caps and how ICBC defines injuries part of update

B.C. bull rider retires after death of fellow rider linked to head trauma

Quesnel’s Matt O’Flynn, 28, was a friend of the late Ty Pozzobon

Headstone to honour family killed in disastrous shipwreck 100 years ago

Maritime Museum of British Columbia is installing a headstone for the O’Brien family members, who were among more than 350 people killed

Postal workers strike at key B.C. processing hub as negotiations continue

Since Oct. 22, Canada Post says the strikes have shut down its operations in more than 150 communities across the country

Most Read