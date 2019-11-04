CRD issues warns of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is sending out an advisory that there’s an ongoing blue-green algae bloom at Thetis Lake

The algae produces cyanotoxins which can cause headaches, gastrointestinal problems and even lethal liver damage to animals and small children.

The CRD is asking people to avoid swimming in the lake, and to keep animals on a leash to prevent them from swimming in or drinking from the lake.

The algae can produce a visible blue-green sheen to the water, which can also appear as surface scum. However, the toxins may be present even if the bloom is not seen.

For more information, please visit crd.bc.ca/alerts.

