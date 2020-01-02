Skye Eriksen captured this image from the bow of her canoe on Elk Lake at sunset in 2018. (Courtesy of Skye Eriksen)

CRD lifts blue-green algae advisory at Elk/Beaver Lake

Water samples indicated a “below detection limit” result for cyanotoxins

The Capital Regional District (CRD) lifted a blue-green algae bloom advisory for Elk/Beaver Lake on Thursday.

The advisory was originally issued on Dec. 12, 2019. According to the CRD, water samples collected at the lake showed cyanotoxin levels were below the detection limit. On the CRD’s website, it states “the extended absence of blue-green scum combined with test results are good indicators that the bloom is over”.

The CRD warns locals who use the park that blue-green algae blooms are unpredictable and they should still look out for the distinctive blue-green sheen that can appear on the lake surface at any time.

The CRD also says that ingesting water with blue-green algae in it can cause symptoms including headaches and abdominal pain in humans, and can lead to lethal liver damage in dogs.

READ MORE: Beaver Lake in Saanich unsafe for swimming as blue-green algae blooms

Visit www.crd.bc.ca/alerts and follow @crd_bc on Twitter for updates on active blue-green algae alerts.

