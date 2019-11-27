Every day, residents from all over Greater Victoria visit Kings Park nestled in the corner of Kings Road and Haultain Street. (Sophie Heizer/News Staff)

CRD parks board sends staff to gather options on funding Saanich’s Kings Park initiative

Staff will consider options to contribute funding and report back to Saanich

The Capital Regional District agreed to consider contributing up to $2 million of funding towards the purchase price of a Saanich green space known as Kings Park.

The motion from Saanich Coun. Ned Taylor to recommend the CRD consider the request for funding passed unanimously Wednesday morning in the CRD Parks and Environment Committee meeting.

READ MORE: Saanich officially owns ‘Kings Park’ but may not keep all of it in the future

Taylor said this is just the first step, but an important one as this means the CRD will further consider contributing funding to the creation of the park. They tasked staff with looking at options and reporting back.

Taylor said public delegations at the meeting spoke in favour of the CRD contributing.

“People have been fighting to save this piece of property for longer than I have been alive,” Taylor said. “I hope we can, for once and for all, save this pieve of land for future generations.”

READ MORE: Saanich seeks cash from Capital Regional District to preserve Kings Park

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com

