The CRD is advising people to simply save their reycling until the next pick up day if items aren’t picked up on Tuesday evening. (File contributed/CRD)

CRD says recycling trucks may not be able to access residential streets

If pick-ups do not occur tonight residents are asked to store their recycling

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is advising Greater Victoria residents to keep their recycling inside if a truck doesn’t come around by 6 p.m. Tuesday.

In an online statement, the CRD said snow might prevent trucks from accessing bins.

“Emterra Environmental is making every effort to provide curbside collection but there are some roads that cannot be safely serviced due to current weather conditions,” the statement reads.

ALSO READ: Accumulating snow, adverse weather causes closures across Greater Victoria

The statement comes after Environment Canada released a forecast calling for 10-15 cm of snow on Tuesday, a forecast that was updated to 20-30 cm by Tuesday afternoon.

The CRD sent out an email to Greater Victoria residents about possible pick-up limitations. (Screenshot)

If trucks do not come by 6 p.m. Tuesday night, residents are asked to hold their recyclables until the next collection day, which in most cases is in two weeks.

“Remember there is no limit to the amount of recyclables you may place out at the curb,” the post reads.

If people cannot store the items for that long, they can visit recyclebc.ca to see where the nearest recycling depot is located.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Just Posted

Up to 30 cm of snow in store for parts of Greater Victoria

Environment Canada said snow will ease Wednesday morning

Victoria homeless advocates desperate for additional shelter space in extreme weather

Current homeless shelters ‘bursting at the seams’

Nine cars slide into ditch, collide on Pat Bay Highway as snow continues

Saanich police blame ‘snow and ice build-up,’ remind drivers to use caution

German media report suggests Greater Victoria losing bid to host 2022 Invictus Games

Duesseldorf’s Lord Mayor is travelling to London Wednesday with press conference scheduled Thursday

Accumulating snow, adverse weather causes closures across Greater Victoria

Royal Roads, Camosun campuses close

VIDEO: A plane hit by birds leads a selection of today’s news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 14

Nanaimo actress cast in first lead role in TV series ‘Nurses’

Sandy Sidhu wanted to work in medicine before her interest in acting took over

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Biologist wants to save Slocan Valley tree that’s likely bear den

Wayne McCrory wants industry to move a planned road

SPCA urges province to include mandatory plans for pets during emergencies

Agency said recent floods and fires have shown a need to include pets

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

Death of famed Island artist Modeste mourned

World famous carving talents began under the guidance of high school teacher

Most Read