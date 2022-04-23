CRD seeks input on management plan for Mount Work Regional Park

Residents can submit feedback online until May 16, virtual presentation goes April 28

The Capital Regional District is seeking public input on its draft management plan for Mount Work Regional Park. (South Island Mountain Bike Society/Facebook)

The Capital Regional District is seeking feedback on its draft management plan for Mount Work Regional Park, following an initial engagement period last year which led to the current draft.

Once complete, the plan aims to guide conservation, development and uses in the park over the next 15 years.

The current draft plan factors in more than 10,000 comments received last year, and is intended to recognize and address the need for conservation of the park’s ecological values and the desire for diverse recreational opportunities and experiences.

The complete draft and public feedback form are available at getinvolved.crd.bc.ca/mount-work for anyone who wishes to participate. Comments received will be reviewed and considered ahead of a final draft being prepared for review and approval by the CRD board.

Comments will be accepted until May 16, and an online presentation for the public will be held on April 28 from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a public open house at Saanich Commonwealth Place on May 11 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

CRDGreater Victoriaparks