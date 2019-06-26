The intersection between Lochside Regional Trail and Saanich Road is frequently used incorrectly by cyclists. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

CRD tickets cyclists who ignore stop signs at Lochside trail, Saanich Road intersection

Many cyclists don’t heed the stop signs, use pedestrian-activated crosswalk light

Many Lochside Regional Trail-users ignore stop signs at crosswalks.

Saanich Road connects McKenzie Avenue and Tattersall Drive. As it passes Swan Lake, Saanich Road is intersected by the Lochside Regional Trail. Cyclists and pedestrians alike use the trail and the cross-walk over Saanich Road. The crosswalk has a pedestrian-activated light, used mostly by pedestrians while many cyclists drive right through.

On Wednesday morning, 18 cyclists drove through the cross walk in just 10 minutes. Only one used the light. Some cyclists checked for cars and then went on their way, but others just drove right through assuming they had the right of way.

The Capital Regional District oversees the Lochside Regional Trail and the signs associated with the trail, while the District of Saanich controls the roadway, says Jeff Leahy, senior manager for CRD Regional Parks.

“The CRD’s goal is to promote a safe and positive experience for all trail users,” says Leahy.

On the trail, there are stop signs for cyclists and pedestrians. These signs are based on many factors, including the sight-lines for drivers and for those using the crosswalk.

“In the case of the Saanich Road crossing, there is a stop sign at this location, rather than a yield sign, due to poor sight lines with Saanich Road intersecting the crosswalk at an angle,” Leahy explains.

The stop sign should indicate to all trail users that they are required to stop before entering the intersection, he says. Trail users must do their due diligence to ensure the crosswalk is clear and vehicles have time to stop.

In terms of the pedestrian-activated light, Leahy says that in an ideal situation, all trail-users, including cyclists, would use the light activation prior to crossing.

“CRD bylaw staff have issued warning tickets to cyclists at this location who have disregarded the stop signs and entered the intersection in a dangerous manner,” says Leahy.

CRD staff can also be found on the trails year-round. They provide information on trail bylaws, etiquette and safety, says Leahy.

For more information on the regional trails, visit the CRD website at: crd.bc.ca/parks-recreation-culture/parks-trails/crd-regional-parks.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
