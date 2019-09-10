CRD to conduct harbour bird survey 22 years after original

Bird’s the word in Greater Victoria for the next two years.
The Capital Regional District (CRD) is launching a new survey of birds in key areas across the region, comparing the results to a similar study conducted 22 years ago.
The CRD’s Harbours Program will hire a contractor to conduct a two-year monthly bird survey of core harbour areas including Esquimalt, Victoria, Gorge Waterway, Portage Inlet and the Esquimalt Lagoon to determine the seasonal changes in the abundance and distribution of migratory birds and coastal waterfowl.
According to the CRD’s website, collected data will be compared to a similar survey conducted in 1997, where observers counted birds along Greater Victoria harbours and waterways every two months, compiling data presented on the Harbours Atlas.
The ‘97 study reported on double-crested cormorants, great blue herons, Canada geese, American wigeons, mallards, greater scaups, buffleheads, red-breasted mergansers, mew gulls and more – counting the number and density of the marine-associated birds every two months.
The new survey will be part of a larger Harbours Ecological Inventory project.
nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.