Canada geese, seen here at the Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood, will be included in a two-year monthly bird survey of key areas across the region. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD to conduct harbour bird survey 22 years after original

Survey will count birds in key areas every month over two years

Bird’s the word in Greater Victoria for the next two years.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is launching a new survey of birds in key areas across the region, comparing the results to a similar study conducted 22 years ago.

The CRD’s Harbours Program will hire a contractor to conduct a two-year monthly bird survey of core harbour areas including Esquimalt, Victoria, Gorge Waterway, Portage Inlet and the Esquimalt Lagoon to determine the seasonal changes in the abundance and distribution of migratory birds and coastal waterfowl.

READ ALSO: Harbour Authority ramps up for duckling season

According to the CRD’s website, collected data will be compared to a similar survey conducted in 1997, where observers counted birds along Greater Victoria harbours and waterways every two months, compiling data presented on the Harbours Atlas.

The ‘97 study reported on double-crested cormorants, great blue herons, Canada geese, American wigeons, mallards, greater scaups, buffleheads, red-breasted mergansers, mew gulls and more – counting the number and density of the marine-associated birds every two months.

READ ALSO: Birds of Prey returning to Swan Lake

The new survey will be part of a larger Harbours Ecological Inventory project.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says online rumours of banning holiday lights are false
Next story
Mainly cloudy with chance of showers for Tuesday

Just Posted

Swimmers flock to Oak Bay as other pools close for maintenance

Crystal, Commonwealth and Esquimalt undergo annual closure

Protective doors for BC Transit drivers coming later this year

$6.5 million project will see old buses retrofitted while new buses will come with added protection

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps says online rumours of banning holiday lights are false

‘Largest ever’ lights display planned for Centennial Square in Victoria this winter

CRD to conduct harbour bird survey 22 years after original

Survey will count birds in key areas every month over two years

Bat found at Keating Elementary School tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. teen’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Most Read