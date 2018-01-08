CRD to hear from public this week on Dallas Road aspects of sewage project

The Capital Regional District wastewater project team is holding two meetings this week to address progress on, among other things, the Clover Point pump station, the Dallas Road bike path and the Clover forcemain.

James Bay Neighbourhood Association will host the first meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at James Bay New Horizons (234 Menzies St.), while a second meeting will take place at the Cook Street Village Activity Centre (380 Cook St.) Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The meetings will offer the public an opportunity to approach representatives from the CRD with any questions or concerns, and to influence the design of the projects.

Construction of the Clover forcemain is anticipated to begin in spring 2018 and take approximately two years to complete. Construction on the Clover Point pump station is also slated to begin in early 2018 with a projected completion date around mid-2020.

The bike path – the creation of which would eliminate 60-plus parking spots along Dallas Road using the current design – is part of the project as well, running along the sewage pipeline route from Ogden Point to Clover Point.

The public is encouraged to visit yyjsewage.com before attending the meetings to get acquainted with the project’s history, as the CRD moves forward.

