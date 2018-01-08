Sewage lines and cycle path proposed by CRD for Dallas Road. (Photo courtesy of CRD)

CRD to hear from public this week on Dallas Road aspects of sewage project

Regional district hosting two community consultation meetings this week

The Capital Regional District wastewater project team is holding two meetings this week to address progress on, among other things, the Clover Point pump station, the Dallas Road bike path and the Clover forcemain.

James Bay Neighbourhood Association will host the first meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at James Bay New Horizons (234 Menzies St.), while a second meeting will take place at the Cook Street Village Activity Centre (380 Cook St.) Thursday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The meetings will offer the public an opportunity to approach representatives from the CRD with any questions or concerns, and to influence the design of the projects.

Construction of the Clover forcemain is anticipated to begin in spring 2018 and take approximately two years to complete. Construction on the Clover Point pump station is also slated to begin in early 2018 with a projected completion date around mid-2020.

The bike path – the creation of which would eliminate 60-plus parking spots along Dallas Road using the current design – is part of the project as well, running along the sewage pipeline route from Ogden Point to Clover Point.

The public is encouraged to visit yyjsewage.com before attending the meetings to get acquainted with the project’s history, as the CRD moves forward.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Sooke Mountie fights off face biter
Next story
James Bay tenants seek renter protection, compensation for ongoing construction

Just Posted

Oak Bay deaths trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

Man charged with attempted break and entry in Sooke

A 34-year-old man is being charged after attempting to break in to… Continue reading

Sooke Mountie fights off face biter

Charges are being considered after a man tried to bite an RCMP… Continue reading

Body found on Taylor Beach in Metchosin

BC Coroners Service say they are in the early stages of an investigation

Hospitalized Ash Road victim Leila Bui still fighting

11-year-old vicitm struck by car on Dec. 20 remains in serious condition

Cookie creations raise more than $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity Victoria

Boa Constructors take people’s choice in Gingerbread Showcase

WHL Royals grab four of six points on weekend, still have room to grow

Newcomers make their mark in trio of weekend games for Victoria hockey club

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

RCMP make arrest following standoff in rural Ladysmith

A police standoff in rural Ladysmith came to a peaceful conclusion after… Continue reading

Man arrested after cocaine, heroin seized at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

The 23-year-old was in posession of 3kg of cocaine, heroin and other substances

Nanaimo’s Kesa Van Osch rink captures BC women’s curling crown

Foursome posts two lopsided playoff wins over defending champion Karla Thompson

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Ten Panthers work overtime in VIJHL Prospects Game

NORTH SAANICH — The Peninsula Panthers pasted the Westshore Wolves 5-2 at… Continue reading

Most Read