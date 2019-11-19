Construction work on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project will impact traffic on Interurban Road on and off until January. (Black Press Media file photo)

CRD warns commuters of traffic interruptions planned for Interurban Road

Wastewater treatment project construction expected to affect traffic for one week

Traffic on Interurban Road will alternate through a single lane between Charlton and North roads this week in order to accommodate Capital Regional District (CRD) Wastewater Treatment Project construction.

Starting on Nov. 19, alternating traffic will be in effect 24 hours a day and crews expect the work to be completed within a week.

The CRD asks that commuters plan for delays, especially during the busy morning and afternoon rushes.

Crews are currently working in various locations along Interurban Road including the intersections of Quayle, Grange and Marigold roads.

The $775-million project has a construction deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, in order to meet federal and provincial waste treatment regulations.

CRD alerts can be accessed at crd.bc.ca or on Twitter @crd_bc.

READ ALSO: Delays expected on Interurban Road due to wastewater treatment project in Saanich

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Saanich adopts new four-year strategic plan featuring five goal areas
Next story
B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Just Posted

VicPD warns local businesses of new scam

A man posing as a homeowner has been requesting painting services to try to get banking information

CRD warns commuters of traffic interruptions planned for Interurban Road

Wastewater treatment project construction expected to affect traffic for one week

Film crews in downtown Victoria producing upcoming TV series

‘Significant economic contributions to the area’ coming from production

Victoria votes to keep recreational admission fee increase to a minimum

In January 2020 fees will go up by two per cent, rentals up 4.7 per cent

Victoria 2020 budget town hall scheduled for Thursday

The public is welcome to provide feedback on proposed 2020 spending

VIDEO: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 19

POLL: Do you plan on making any purchases on Black Friday?

We’ve all seen the images. Shoppers rioting outside of a store in… Continue reading

B.C. man gets 23 years for murder of Belgian tourist near Boston Bar

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

Island student lobbies school board for dress code consistency

Jaylene Kuo contacted school trustees after seeing dress guidelines at brother’s school

Bidders down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Dive team searching for missing Cowichan fisherman

Bill Court said family and friends are actively engaged in the search

B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of guns’ back in jail yet again for trafficking in Glock parts

Bradley Michael Friesen has parole revoked for allegedly importing gun parts yet again

Most Read