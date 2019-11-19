CRD warns commuters of traffic interruptions planned for Interurban Road

Traffic on Interurban Road will alternate through a single lane between Charlton and North roads this week in order to accommodate Capital Regional District (CRD) Wastewater Treatment Project construction.
Starting on Nov. 19, alternating traffic will be in effect 24 hours a day and crews expect the work to be completed within a week.
The CRD asks that commuters plan for delays, especially during the busy morning and afternoon rushes.
Crews are currently working in various locations along Interurban Road including the intersections of Quayle, Grange and Marigold roads.
The $775-million project has a construction deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, in order to meet federal and provincial waste treatment regulations.
CRD alerts can be accessed at crd.bc.ca or on Twitter @crd_bc.
