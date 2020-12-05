CRD warns of toxic algae bloom at Elk/Beaver Lake

Blue-green algae can be lethal to dogs, cause health issues for humans

Officials are warning against swimming in or drinking the water at Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park after a blue-green algae bloom was confirmed.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, the Capital Regional District (CRD) and Island Health announced the discovery of the toxic algae growth in the Saanich lakes and advised against any water-based activities. Blue-green algae can produce cyanotoxins which can cause health complications for people – including headaches and abdominal pain – and can be lethal to pets.

The CRD says the algae typically appears as a blue-green surface scum on the water though the blooms can still be toxic when the scum isn’t visible.

