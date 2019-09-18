CRD warns of traffic delays on Marigold Road

Ongoing work in the Colquitz River will affect traffic until Friday

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning residents that traffic is down to an alternating single lane on Marigold Road where the Wastewater Treatment Project construction is underway.

Single Lane Traffic on Marigold Road – Please expect traffic delays on Marigold Road between Interurban and Carey until Friday afternoon https://t.co/Pa0p35PTFS #crdalert — CRD (@crd_bc) September 18, 2019

Delays can be expected between Carey and Interurban roads until Friday afternoon and the CRD recommends reserving extra time for morning and afternoon commutes.

As part of the Wastewater Treatment Project, a pipe is being installed across the Colquitz River. Work began at the site on Aug. 26 and was halted on Aug. 28 due to sediment contamination caused by the construction work.

After almost two weeks, work resumed on Sept. 10 and the CRD emphasized that the site would continue to be monitored by a qualified environmental professional to ensure further contamination would not occur. In a construction notice sent to residents, it was explained that the work was expected to be complete on Sept. 13 and that the river would be returned to its “original condition” once the pipe was installed.

For more information in the Wastewater Treatment Project, visit the CRD website or follow the CRD on Twitter.

