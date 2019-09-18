Construction has been taking place in the Colquitz River on and off since Aug. 26. (Photo courtesy Dorothy Chambers)

CRD warns of traffic delays on Marigold Road

Ongoing work in the Colquitz River will affect traffic until Friday

The Capital Regional District (CRD) is warning residents that traffic is down to an alternating single lane on Marigold Road where the Wastewater Treatment Project construction is underway.

Delays can be expected between Carey and Interurban roads until Friday afternoon and the CRD recommends reserving extra time for morning and afternoon commutes.

As part of the Wastewater Treatment Project, a pipe is being installed across the Colquitz River. Work began at the site on Aug. 26 and was halted on Aug. 28 due to sediment contamination caused by the construction work.

READ ALSO: Water contamination halts CRD project construction at Colquitz River

READ ALSO: Work to resume in Colquitz River after sediment contamination in August

After almost two weeks, work resumed on Sept. 10 and the CRD emphasized that the site would continue to be monitored by a qualified environmental professional to ensure further contamination would not occur. In a construction notice sent to residents, it was explained that the work was expected to be complete on Sept. 13 and that the river would be returned to its “original condition” once the pipe was installed.

For more information in the Wastewater Treatment Project, visit the CRD website or follow the CRD on Twitter.

CRD warns of traffic delays on Marigold Road

Ongoing work in the Colquitz River will affect traffic until Friday

