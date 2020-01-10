Millstream Ridge, an affordable housing development on Treanor Avenue in Langford, is now complete with residents moving in to the buildings in March. (Capital Regional District website)

CRD will borrow $10M to create 400 low-income housing units

Project up to 900 units and on track to deliver 1,300 units total by the end of 2021

The Capital Regional District (CRD) Board is moving forward with a loan needed to complete a long-term housing project in the region.

The board approved bylaw changes required to borrow $10 million in an effort to provide 400 housing units at low-income shelter rates for people in need.

The Regional Housing First Program (RHFP), an equal partnership between the CRD, BC Housing and the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), was initiated with the goal to “create more affordable rental housing” and “address the needs of people experiencing homelessness in the capital region.”

READ ALSO: Housing strategy aims to eliminate homelessness in Victoria

Originally, the RHFP’s goal was to spend $90 million to develop mixed-market communities, including 400 units to be rented at $375 per month – the provincial income assistance shelter rate.

So far, the project has completed or is in the process of completing, 900 units and is on track to deliver 1,300 units total by the end of 2021 – but the CRD says escalating construction costs mean only 300 will be priced at the shelter rate.

The CRD says an additional $30 million – dependent on negotiations with program partners to match the region’s $10 million contribution – will put the project back on track to complete the 400 it had planned.

In a media release, CRD senior manager Andy Orr says: “BC Housing and the CRD continue to work with CMHC to leverage a matching grant to bring the total to $120 million.”

READ ALSO: Three mayors join forces on Capital Region anti-homelessness coalition


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: BC Ferries resumes service between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay
Next story
VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Just Posted

Police incident closes 1000-block of Tillicum Road

VicPD advises motorists to avoid the area

Victoria charities invited to take all remaining food at Wellburn’s Market

The long-standing local grocery store was forced into an early permanent closure after flooding

UVic students walk out in solidarity with Wet’suwet’en First Nation

One year ago the RCMP descended on a camp that had been blocking access to a pipeline site

UPDATE: BC Ferries resumes service between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Sailings resume with 3 p.m. departures from Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers releases photo of Uptown assault suspect

Security guard’s arm was slashed by ‘bladed weapon’

VIDEO: Neil Peart, Rush drummer, dies at 67

News coming from representative of Canadian progressive rock band’s frontman Geddy Lee

Marine protected areas not all good, says Vancouver Island fisherman

Lance Underwood fears for local fisheries

Hold and secure protocol implemented at Vancouver Island school after report of weapons-related incident

‘Hold and secure’ protocol was implemented at Georges P. Vanier Secondary School… Continue reading

VIDEO: Questions on cause of Iran plane crash stir fear, confusion

Canadian officials say 138 of the 176 passengers aboard plane had a connecting flight to Canada

B.C. family recovering after traumatic break-in, theft in Kelowna

Ben Gorodetsky’s life’s work and family’s belongings were stolen on Jan. 8

First Nations leaders slam handcuffing of elder, 12-year-old granddaughter at bank

Maxwell Johnson had an appointment at Bank of Montreal in Vancouver to open an account

‘Permanent poverty until I die:’ Former foster kids left behind by B.C.’s tuition waiver program

Tuition waivers are playing a pivotal role helping youth age out of care, but what about those from decades past?

VIDEO: Orphaned Australian kangaroos lead a selection of today’s top three news stories

A selection of Greater Victoria top stories for Jan. 10

Strong winds and snow on B.C.’s south coast and a deep freeze up north

Environment Canada calls for as much as 25 cm at higher elevations in Lower Mainland

Most Read