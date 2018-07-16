A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

CREA reports June home sales down 10.7% from year ago, but up from May

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales in June were down 10.7 per cent compared with a year ago.

The result was a five-year low for the month of June.

However, sales volume was up 4.1 per cent when compared with May.

The association says it was the first substantive month-over-month increase this year.

The national average price for a home sold in June was just under $496,000, down 1.3 per cent from a year ago.

Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto markets, the average price was just over $389,000.

The Canadian Press

