Cremated remains left at Vancouver airport; RCMP look for rightful custodian

Richmond Mounties looking for rightful custodian of the remains

Richmond RCMP is looking for the rightful custodian after cremated remains were left at Vancouver International Airport.

A package was left behind at the outbound international screening point at YVR on Nov. 27, 2023. It was turned over to Richmond RCMP, and once it was examined it was determined the package contained cremated remains.

Police are now asking for the public’s help to connect with the rightful custodian of the remains. Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212, quoting file 2023-41046.

